McKnight’s late FTs help Tennessee State edge EKU 82-81

NASVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kamar McKnight scored 16 points that included two late free throws to help Tennessee State beat Eastern Kentucky 82-81 on Thursday night.

Pedro Bradshaw’s 3-pointer gave Eastern Kentucky an 81-78 lead with 1:24 remaining. McKnight made two free throws with 1:16 left. Nick Mayo missed a 3-pointer on the Colonels‘ next possession, then Tripp Davis made a layup for the lead with 23 seconds to play. Following a timeout, Mayo missed a 3 at the buzzer.

The game was tied at 64-64 midway through the second half, and neither team led by more than three points the rest of the way.

Dave Morris added 14 points for Tennessee State (4-11, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which broke a six-game losing streak. Armani Chaney added 11 points. Michael Littlejohn had 10 points.

Jomaru Brown had 24 points for Eastern Kentucky (7-9, 0-3). Mayo added 22 points and five assists.