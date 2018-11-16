McKnight leads Tennessee St over Carver Bible College 92-57

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kamar McKnight scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures and added three assists and two steals to lead Tennessee State to a 92-57 victory over Carver Bible College on Thursday night.

Emmanuel Egbuta came off the bench to score 14 for the Tigers (1-2), while Jalen Duke scored 11 of 5-of-7 shooting. Reserves Michael Littlejohn and Dave Morris scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Jalan Strong topped the Cougars, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, with 12 points. Antonio Gardner chipped in with 11 points and three steals.

Tennessee State shot 48 percent from the floor and took 17 more shots than the Cougars. Carver Bible College shot better from 3-point range (39 percent) than inside the arc (34 percent).

The Tigers won the rebound battle 42-34, scored 38 points off 26 turnovers and won the scoring battle in the paint 48-12.