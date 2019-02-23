McKay carries Cent. Michigan past Ball St. 64-57

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kevin McKay had 17 points and 19 rebounds to lead Central Michigan to a 64-57 win over Ball St. on Saturday.

Larry Austin Jr. had 16 points for Central Michigan (19-8, 8-6 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Dallas Morgan added 14 points. Rob Montgomery had nine rebounds and three blocks for the road team.

The Chippewas were in trouble after the first half, entering the locker room at halftime trailing 34-23. But the visitors mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the victory. The Cardinals’ 23 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Tahjai Teague had 12 points for the Cardinals (14-13, 5-9). Tayler Persons added 11 points. Trey Moses had three assists and three blocks.

The Chippewas leveled the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball St. defeated Central Michigan 83-72 on Jan. 19. Central Michigan matches up against Eastern Michigan on the road on Tuesday. Ball St. matches up against Toledo at home on Tuesday.