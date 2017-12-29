McDonald scores 27, N Kentucky beats IUPUI 77-59 in Horizon (Dec 28, 2017)

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) Drew McDonald scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Northern Kentucky shot 57 percent from the floor to defeat Horizon League newcomer IUPUI 77-59 in the conference opener on Thursday night.

McDonald made 11 of 16 shots and seven of his 10 rebounds were off the defensive glass which is where the Norse (8-5) pulled down 30 of their 38 rebounds and limited IUPUI to 34-percent shooting (21-for-62).

Carson Williams added 11 points and Lavone Holland II had eight assists for Northern Kentucky, the reigning Horizon champion picked to finish second this season.

The Jaguars (3-9) were led by 11 points from D. J. McCall, the only player to reach double figures. IUPUI had taken a nine-point early lead (21-12) only to watch it disappear when Northern Kentucky reeled off a 19-0 answering run. The Norse held IUPUI without a field goal over the last 10:48 of the first half and led 31-22 at the break.