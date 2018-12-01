McCloud with 21 points leads Green Bay past Belmont 100-92

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — JayQuan McCloud scored 21 points and Green Bay toppled undefeated Belmont 100-92 on Saturday.

Shanquan Hemphill added 17 points, three rebounds and three steals for the Phoenix (5-3). PJ Pipes added 15 points, Sandy Cohen III and Trevian Bell had 14 and Kameron Hankerson chipped in with 11.

Green Bay trailed 49-46 at the break and were down 54-48 early in the second half when a McCloud 3-pointer followed by a Patterson dunk and a Hankerson 3 gave the Phoenix a 56-54 lead with 15:46 to play. Belmont remained within striking distance, tying the score three times, but could not overtake Green Bay. After closing to tie it 75-all, the Bruins (6-1) fell behind for good on Cohen’s 3-pointer and free throws by Hemphill and Pipes as the Phoenix went ahead 84-75 with 4:39 remaining.

Dylan Windler scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bruins.