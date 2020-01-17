McCloud, Green Bay host Detroit

Detroit (4-15, 2-4) vs. Green Bay (8-11, 3-3)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Antoine Davis and Detroit will take on JayQuan McCloud and Green Bay. The sophomore Antoine Davis has scored 33 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. McCloud, a senior, is averaging 14 points and six assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Green Bay has relied heavily on its seniors this year. McCloud, Amari Davis, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Phoenix points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Phoenix have allowed only 78.2 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 84.3 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-5 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 8-6 when it scores at least 72.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Green Bay is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-11 when fewer than five Phoenix players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 13th among Division 1 teams. The Detroit defense has allowed 77.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 286th).