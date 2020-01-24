McClanahan, Nicholls St. visit UNO

Nicholls State (13-7, 7-2) vs. New Orleans (6-13, 2-7)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Dexter McClanahan and Nicholls State will go up against Bryson Robinson and New Orleans. McClanahan is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Robinson has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Robinson has averaged 17.8 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Privateers. Complementing Robinson is Troy Green, who is maintaining an average of 13.2 points per game. The Colonels are led by McClanahan, who is averaging 14.6 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Privateers have scored 74.4 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DEXTER: McClanahan has connected on 32.8 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 37 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-12 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Privateers are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 1-13 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Colonels are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 7-7 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

STIFLING STATE: Nicholls State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.