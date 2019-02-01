McClain scores 31 to lift Belmont over SE Missouri 97-71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin McClain had a career-high 31 points as Belmont easily defeated Southeast Missouri 97-71 for its fourth straight win on Thursday night.

Nick Muszynski added a career-high 27 points and Dylan Windler had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Bruins (16-4, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference). McClain made 14 of 16 free throws.

Ledarrius Brewer had 22 points for the Redhawks (7-15, 2-7). Alex Caldwell added 16 points.

Skyler Hogan, whose 12 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Redhawks, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).