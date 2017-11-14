McCallum leads DePaul to 81-57 win over Delaware State (Nov 13, 2017)
CHICAGO (AP) Tre’Darius McCallum had 17 points and six rebounds to help DePaul pick up its first win in its new Wintrust Arena, beating Delaware State 81-57 on Monday night.
DePaul (1-1) fell to No. 14 Notre Dame 72-58 in Wintrust on Saturday, but took an early lead to roll over the Hornets (1-1) Monday night. The Blue Demons never trailed, leading 15-3 at the 12:19 mark and taking a 35-21 lead into the locker room. Delaware State made a run to close to 53-41 midway in the second period. DePaul’s Eli Cain, who had 11 points, drove for a layup to start an 11-2 run and the Blue Demons coasted home.
McCallum, who was 7 of 12 from the floor, nailed 3 of 5 from long range. Max Strus added 15 points, hitting 6 of 8 field goals.
Kobe Gantz led the Hornets with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
