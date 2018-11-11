Mayo’s career-best 40 leads E. Kentucky over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Mayo grabbed 12 rebounds and scored a career-high 40 points, including 13 straight in a game-changing second-half rally, and Eastern Kentucky beat Chattanooga 81-78 on Saturday night for coach A.W. Hamilton’s first Division I win.

Mayo’s jumper with 6:44 to play capped his single-handed 13-0 run and the Colonels overtook the Mocs 67-65. The lead traded hands until JacQuess Hobbs‘ layup put EKU up 79-75 with 40 seconds left. The Mocs closed to 79-78 on Maurice Commander’s 3, but Mayo iced it with two free throws and the Mocs missed a 3 in the final five seconds.

Mayo is the first Colonel to score 40 points in a game since Lavoirs Jerry scored 41 against Eastern Illinois in 2001. Hobbs scored 13 for Eastern Kentucky (1-1), which hit 8 of 29 3-pointers (28 percent).

Kevin Easley scored 22 points, Commander had 16 with three 3s, Thomas Smallwood added 12 with eight rebounds and Jonathan Scott 10 for Chattanooga (1-1).