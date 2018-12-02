Mathis hits 7 3s, scores 23; New Mexico beats Bradley 85-75

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Anthony Mathis made a career-high tying seven 3-pointers and scored a season-best 23 points to help New Mexico beat Bradley 85-75 on Saturday night in the Missouri Valley-Mountain West Challenge.

Corey Manigault had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Dane Kuiper scored 15 on 6-of-10 shooting for New Mexico (4-1).

Mathis made three 3s over a 98-second span during a 15-5 run that made it 29-24 with six minutes left in the first half and New Mexico led the rest of the way. The Lobos took a nine-point lead into the break and Manigault’s jumper extended the lead to 52-38 with 14½ minutes to go. Five different Braves players scored during a 14-3 run that trimmed Bradley’s deficit to three points midway through the second half, but the Lobos scored 11 of the next 13 points and led by double figures until the closing seconds.

Darrell Brown led Bradley (6-3) with 20 points, Nate Kennell scored 16 and Elijah Childs added 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Brown hit two 3-pointers before Kennell hit another to give the Braves an 11-0 lead with less than three minutes in.