Mathews scores 37 as Lipscomb beats D-III Emory 98-83 (Nov 10, 2017)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Garrison Mathews scored 37 points and Rob Marberry added 12 points and 10 rebounds to help Lipscomb pull away late in the second half for a 98-83 season-opening win over Division III Emory on Friday night.
Mathews made 11 of 21 field-goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, and 11 of 15 free throws. Michael Buckland had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Eli Pepper and George Brammeier scored 10 points apiece for Lipscomb.
Marberry hit a jumper midway through the first half to spark a 9-0 run that made it 32-25 and the Bisons never again trailed. Emory’s Lawrence Rowley hit two free throws to make it 73-all with 7:56 to play, but Brammeier tipped in a missed 3-pointer, Buckland hit two free throws and Marberry made a layup before Mathews scored six-consecutive points to give Lipscomb a 12-point lead with 5:16 left. Emory trailed by at least eight points the rest of the way.
Romin Williams scored 23 points for the Eagles.