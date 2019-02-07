Mathews, Buckland hit 5 3s, Lipscomb whips N Florida 92-55

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Garrison Mathews hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Michael Buckland went 5 for 5 from 3-point range and Lipscomb posted its biggest Atlantic Sun win in history, routing North Florida 92-55 on Wednesday night.

Buckland had 15 points for the Bisons (19-4, 10-0), who won their 10th-straight, their longest at the Division I level. Ahsan Asadullah added 12 points and Andrew Fleming 10 as Lipscomb won its 18th straight conference game.

Lipscomb’s first five baskets were 3-pointers, two each from Mathews and Buckland, and the Bisons had a 30-14 lead at the 5:25 mark of the first when Mathews and Matt Rose hit back-to-back treys to close an 11-0 run. North Florida knocked down a couple of 3s before Lipscomb reeled off another 15 straight, eight from the foul line, that helped make it 47-23 at the half.

Lipscomb had eight 3s in the first half and made 11 of 12 free throws while North Florida was 5 of 15 from distance, 4 of 13 inside the arc and didn’t get to the foul line.

Midway through the second half the lead was 45 as the Bison won their fourth-straight by at least 20 points.

Wajid Aminu had 15 points for the Ospreys (9-16, 3-7), who have lost six straight.