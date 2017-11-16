Massinburg leads Buffalo to 81-76 win over Jacksonville St. (Nov 15, 2017)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) CJ Massinburg had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists and Nick Perkins scored 16 points to help Buffalo beat Jacksonville State 81-76 on Wednesday night.

Davonta Jordan added 11 points and Montell McRae scored 10 for Buffalo, which is 2-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Perkins hit a 3-pointer and made a layup to spark a 13-5 run to start the second half and Buffalo led 46-36 with 14:38 to play. Massinburg hit two free throws to give the Bulls a 12-point lead, their biggest, and Jacksonville State trailed by at least two possessions thereon.

Malcolm Drumwright made a 3-pointer and Jamall Gregory hit 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to pull Jacksonville State (2-1) within four points with 37 seconds remaining, but Buffalo made 6 of 6 foul shots from there to seal it.

Drumright led the Gamecocks with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.