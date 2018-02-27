Maryland-Eastern Shore downs Delaware State 59-47

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) Tyler Jones scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Delaware State 59-47 on Monday night to end a five-game skid and sweep the season series.

Cameron Bacote added 11 points and Miryne Thomas scored nine for the Hawks (7-24, 3-13 Mid-Eastern Athletic Association), who shot 33.9 percent from the field in their regular-season finale.

Bacote’s back-to-back 3s sparked a 13-0 run and the Hawks led 25-17 at halftime after holding the Hornets to 25 percent shooting from the field.

Ahmad Frost’s layup capped a 13-2 run for a 54-36 lead with 2:55 to go and the Hornets finished on a 9-2 run.

Simon Okolue scored 12 points with eight boards and Marquis Collins added 10 points for the Hornets (3-27, 1-14), who finish their season against Morgan State on Thursday.