Maryland begins 2019-20 campaign against Holy Cross

Holy Cross (0-0) vs. Maryland (0-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland gets the 2019-20 season going by hosting the Holy Cross Crusaders. Holy Cross went 16-17 last year and finished 10th in the Patriot League, while Maryland ended up 23-11 and finished fifth in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Holy Cross went 9-4 against teams outside its conference, while Maryland went 10-3 in such games.