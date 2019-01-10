Martinez leads New Hampshire past UMass Lowell 68-64

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift New Hampshire to a 68-64 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday night, breaking the Wildcats‘ 11-game losing streak.

Josh Hopkins had 19 points for New Hampshire (3-12, 1-1 America East Conference). David Watkins added 13 points and nine rebounds.

After falling behind 31-30 at halftime, New Hampshire outscored UMass Lowell 38-33 in the second half to earn the 4-point victory.

Obadiah Noel had 20 points and eight rebounds for the River Hawks (8-9, 0-2). Christian Lutete added 13 points. Alex Rivera had 11 points.

New Hampshire matches up against Stony Brook (14-3, 2-0) on the road on Saturday. UMass Lowell plays Maryland-Baltimore County (9-8, 1-1) at home on Saturday.