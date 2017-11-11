Martin’s career-high 26 lead Nevada over Idaho (Nov 10, 2017)

RENO, Nev. (AP) Caleb Martin had four 3-pointers and a career-high 26 points on Friday night and Nevada opened the season with an 88-64 win over Idaho.

The Wolf Pack took the lead for good with 6:11 left in the first half and closed the game on a 25-7 run after the Vandals closed to within 63-57 with 8:32 to go.

Cody Martin added 15 points, Jordan Caroline scored 13 and Lindsey Drew 12 for Nevada, which made 48 percent of its shots.

Brayon Blake had 17 points, and Victor Sanders and Nate Sherwood added 14 apiece for Idaho.

The Vandals jumped in front early and led most of the first 13 minutes of the first half. The Wolf Pack pushed in front with a pair of 3s by Caleb Martin and Hallice Cooke and then built to a 43-30 lead by halftime.