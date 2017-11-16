Martin, Caroline lead Nevada past Santa Clara, 93-63 (Nov 15, 2017)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline combined to score 43 points as Nevada picked up its third win to start the season, rolling past Santa Clara 93-63 on Wednesday night.

The Wolf Pack held a one-point lead, 13-12 midway through the first half, but closed the period on a 37-14 run to take a 50-26 lead into intermission.

Nevada shot 54.5 percent from the field (36 of 66) and knocked down 15 of 30 attempts from behind the three-point arc.

Article continues below ...

Martin hit 9 of 17 shots from the floor and finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Caroline made 9 of 15 from the field and grabbed nine boards. Hallice Cooke hit all four of his shots from behind the arc and finished with 12 points.

Henry Caruso finished with 18 points for Santa Clara (1-1), which made just 23 of 59 shots from the field (39 percent) and was 9 of 24 from deep.