Marshall squares off against Bluefield State

Bluefield State vs. Marshall (2-6)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd are set to battle the Big Blues of Division II Bluefield State. Marshall lost 82-72 to Toledo in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE CHARGE: Taevion Kinsey has averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Thundering Herd, while Jarrod West has accounted for 14.8 points and 2.8 steals per game.MIGHTY MARQUEZ: Marquez Cooper has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall went 11-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Thundering Herd offense scored 81.1 points per contest in those 17 games.