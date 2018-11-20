Marshall remains undefeated, beats North Carolina A&T 95-71

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore scored 18 points and Marshall remains undefeated at 4-0 with a 95-71 victory over North Carolina A&T on Monday night.

It was the 75th consecutive game in double-figure scoring for Elmore. The senior guard now sits just 20 points shy of his 2,000th career point.

C.J. Burks had 15 points, and Jannson Williams and Iran Bennett added 11 points apiece for Marshall. Darius George chipped in 13 points off the bench.

Terry Harris and Ibrahim Sylla each scored 13 points, and Milik Gantz had 11 to lead North Carolina A&T (0-5).

Elmore hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Thundering Herd had a double-digit lead nine minutes into the game and built a 47-27 halftime advantage. Marshall made nine 3s in the first half and finished 13 of 34 from long range. Elmore made four 3-pointers and Jarrod West was 3 of 6 from distance and finished with nine points.