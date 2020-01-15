Marshall looks to extend streak vs Charlotte

Charlotte (9-5, 3-0) vs. Marshall (8-9, 2-2)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Charlotte. In its last six wins against the 49ers, Marshall has won by an average of 12 points. Charlotte’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2016, a 103-95 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Thundering Herd have given up just 68 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jahmir Young has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. Young has accounted for 14 field goals and eight assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The 49ers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Herd. Marshall has an assist on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Charlotte has assists on 30 of 54 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Charlotte defense has held opponents to just 60.6 points per game, the 18th-lowest in Division I. Marshall has allowed an average of 71.4 points through 17 games (ranked 203rd, nationally).