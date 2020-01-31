Marshall Jr., Tennessee St. visit Tenn. Tech

Tennessee State (13-9, 5-4) vs. Tennessee Tech (5-17, 2-7)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Carlos Marshall Jr. and Tennessee State will go up against Jr. Clay and Tennessee Tech. The freshman Marshall is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games. Clay, a sophomore, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Clay is averaging 13.1 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson has paired with Clay and is maintaining an average of 8.2 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Tigers have been led by Marshall, who is averaging 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 69.1 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Clay has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Tennessee Tech is 0-14 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Tennessee Tech has 51 assists on 84 field goals (60.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Tennessee State has assists on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is rated first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.4 offensive boards per game and 12.6 per game over their last five games.