Marshall faces La. Tech in CUSA quarters

No. 6 seed Marshall (17-15, 11-8) vs. No. 3 seed Louisiana Tech (22-8, 13-5)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the CUSA semifinals is on the line as Marshall and Louisiana Tech prepare to meet. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 8, when Louisiana Tech made only six 3-pointers on 22 attempts while the Thundering Herd went 13 for 32 from distance en route to an 83-79 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The versatile Taevion Kinsey is averaging 16.4 points, five rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Thundering Herd. Jarrod West is also a primary facilitator, putting up 14.2 points, four rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Bulldogs have been led by DaQuan Bracey, who is averaging 12.9 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Kinsey has accounted for 43 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last five games. Kinsey has 36 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 17-9 when scoring at least 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Thundering Herd have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech has an assist on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) across its past three contests while Marshall has assists on 59 of 88 field goals (67 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Louisiana Tech defense has held opponents to 63.7 points per game, the 28th-lowest mark in Division I. Marshall has given up an average of 73.1 points through 32 games (ranking the Thundering Herd 253rd).