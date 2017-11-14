Marshall beats Southern 83-74 (Nov 13, 2017)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Jon Elmore had 20 points and six assists, C.J. Burks scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Marshall beat Southern 83-74 on Monday night.

Ajdin Penava added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (2-0), who opened the game with a pair of 3s by Penava and Burks and never trailed.

Marshall pulled away with an 11-3 run to lead 65-52 on Elmore’s basket with 12:10 left in the game. The Jaguars (0-2) got the deficit no closer than seven the rest of the way.

Jared Sam led Southern with 21 points and seven rebounds. Eddie Reese added 18 points with 5-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Richard Lee scored 17, including 4 of 10 from the arc.

The Jaguars closed an early 14-point deficit to 26-24 on Reese’s layup with 6:57 left in the first half and stayed close with the Herd until the middle of the second half.