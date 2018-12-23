Marrow scores 31 points as Hampton turns back Howard

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 31 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Hampton defeated Howard 89-82 at the D.C. Holiday Hoops Festival on Saturday night.

Akim Mitchell had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Hampton (5-7) and Greg Heckstall added 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

RJ Cole had 29 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for Howard (6-7).

Hampton led 76-69 at the final media timeout but Howard stayed close. Cole made one of two free throws, then added a jumper after a steal by Kyle Foster, cutting the deficit to 81-77. Cole and Charles Williams both missed from inside and Hampton tacked on a series of free throws to build a 10-point lead with 40 seconds left.

Hampton led 57-56 with 11:46 remaining then opened up the lead with a 7-0 run that put the Pirates up 64-56 with 9:15 remaining. The lead reached nine points at 71-62 as Morrow scored four points and Heckstall made a 3-pointer.

Hampton won for the 16th consecutive time in the series and leads the Battle of the Real HU 40-5.