Marrow scores 26 to carry Hampton over Radford 74-71

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 26 points as Hampton narrowly defeated Radford 74-71 on Saturday.

Marrow made 14 of 15 from the free throw line.

Akim Mitchell had 11 points for Hampton (12-15, 7-7 Big South Conference). Kalin Fisher added 10 points. Trevond Barnes had nine rebounds and three blocks for the visitors.

Ed Polite Jr. scored a season-high 23 points and had 11 rebounds for the Highlanders (19-9, 11-3). Carlik Jones added 17 points and six assists. Donald Hicks had six rebounds.

The Pirates leveled the season series against the Highlanders with the win. Radford defeated Hampton 101-98 on Feb. 7. Hampton faces Winthrop at home on Thursday. Radford faces High Point on the road on Wednesday.