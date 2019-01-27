Marrow scores 24 as Hampton beats Campbell 64-58

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 26 points, including three 3-pointers, and three steals to help Hampton beat Campbell 64-58 on Saturday night.

Kalin Fisher added 11 points and Trey Carver, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, had a season-high tying eight points and a career-best 11 rebounds for Hampton (9-10, 4-2 Big South Conference).

Andrew Eudy hit a 3-pointer to give the Camels (11-9, 4-2) a 5-0 lead, but they went scoreless for nearly seven minutes as Hampton scored next 16 points — the final seven by Marrow — to take the lead for good. Campbell trimmed its deficit to three points and three separate occasions in the second half, the last of which came when Jordan Whitfield hit a 3-pointer with 1:57 to go. The Pirates hit 7 of 8 free throws, including 4 of 4 by Marrow, from there to seal it.

Chris Clemons had his first career double-double, finishing with a season-low 14 points and a career-best 10 rebounds for Campbell. The senior, who came in leading the nation in scoring at 29.0 points per game, has 2,797 career points — four shy of tying Tennessee’s Allan Houston for 18th in Division I history. South Dakota State’s Mike Daum had 33 points earlier in the day and passed both Clemons and Houston with 2,803.