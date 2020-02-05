Marrow, Hampton visit High Point

Hampton (10-11, 5-3) vs. High Point (6-16, 3-6)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jermaine Marrow and Hampton will face John-Michael Wright and High Point. The senior Marrow has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 27.6 over his last five games. John-Michael Wright, a freshman, is averaging 23.4 points over the last five games.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Hampton has depended on senior leadership while High Point has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Pirates, seniors Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Pirates points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr., Caden Sanchez and Rob Peterson III have combined to account for 53 percent of High Point’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have allowed only 71.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 80.1 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marrow has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: High Point has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 63.8 points while giving up 77.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. High Point has 41 assists on 65 field goals (63.1 percent) over its past three outings while Hampton has assists on 35 of 84 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hampton offense has scored 78.6 points per game this season, ranking the Pirates 26th among Division I teams. The High Point defense has allowed 75.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 283rd overall).