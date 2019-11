Marquette, Maryland meet in Kissimmee

Maryland (7-0) vs. Marquette (5-1)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland is set to face Marquette in a postseason game at HP Field House. Marquette earned a 101-79 win over Southern California in its most recent game, while Maryland won 80-73 against Harvard in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markus Howard, Koby McEwen, Sacar Anim and Theo John have combined to account for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Howard has accounted for 47 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. Howard has 27 field goals and seven assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terrapins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has an assist on 29 of 72 field goals (40.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Maryland has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Maryland and Marquette are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Terrapins are ranked fifth in Division I and have averaged 27.3 free throws while the Golden Eagles are ranked seventh and have attempted 26.5 per game, including 32.7 per game over their last three games.