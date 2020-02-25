Marquette looks to sweep Georgetown

Georgetown (15-12, 5-9) vs. Marquette (17-9, 7-7)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette goes for the season sweep over Georgetown after winning the previous matchup in Washington. The teams last played on Jan. 18, when the Golden Eagles shot 46.9 percent from the field en route to a four-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 73 percent of Marquette’s scoring this year including 70 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Georgetown, Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Hoyas points over their last five.MIGHTY MARKUS: Howard has connected on 39.2 percent of the 255 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 19 for 53 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 15-2 when scoring at least 71.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Georgetown’s Jahvon Blair has attempted 140 3-pointers and connected on 34.3 percent of them, and is 11 for 40 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette is ranked second among Big East teams with an average of 77.2 points per game.