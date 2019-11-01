Marquette gets 2019-20 campaign underway against Loyola

Loyola (Md.) (0-0) vs. Marquette (0-0)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette begins its season by hosting the Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds. Loyola (Md.) went 11-21 last year and finished eighth in the Patriot League, while Marquette ended up 24-10 and finished second in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette limited its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.3 points per game last season. The Golden Eagles offense scored 78.8 points per matchup en route to an 11-3 record against non-Big East competition. Loyola (Md.) went 4-9 against non-conference teams last season.