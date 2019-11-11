Marist squares off against Hartford

Hartford (1-1) vs. Marist (1-0)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford faces Marist in an early season matchup. Hartford fell 67-57 at home to Winthrop on Thursday. Marist is coming off a 58-56 win on the road against VMI on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: .MIGHTY MARKS: Hunter Marks has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Hartford earned the 65-56 win over Marist when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford went 6-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 14 games, the Hawks gave up 76.4 points per game while scoring 72.6 per outing. Marist went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 65.8 points and giving up 68.9 per game in the process.