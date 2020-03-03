Marist seeks revenge on Canisius

Canisius (10-19, 5-13) vs. Marist (7-21, 6-13)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius goes for the season sweep over Marist after winning the previous matchup in Buffalo. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Golden Griffins shot 45.2 percent from the field en route to the 66-65 victory.

Article continues below ...

SENIOR STUDS: Marist’s Michael Cubbage, Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Malik Johnson has connected on 24.8 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Griffins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Foxes. Marist has 29 assists on 56 field goals (51.8 percent) over its past three outings while Canisius has assists on 44 of 64 field goals (68.8 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The Canisius offense has turned the ball over 14.7 times per game this season, but is averaging 11.3 turnovers over its last three games.