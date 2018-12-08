Marist holds off Stetson 79-75 behind Lamb’s 18 points

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Lamb scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, David Knudsen scored all 11 of his points in the second half, and Marist held off Stetson 79-75 on Saturday to win its third straight.

Knudsen hit three straight 3-pointers for a 53-43 lead and Ryan Funk’s free throws put Marist up 62-47 for its largest lead of the game with 13:32 to go. Stetson closed to 77-75 on Jalen Crutchfield’s 3 with 15 seconds left, but Brian Parker iced it with two from the line and Christiaan Jones‘ try for a 3 at the buzzer missed.

Parker scored 16 points and Aleksandar Dozic and Funk added 10 apiece for the Red Foxes (4-4), who shot 51 percent.

Jones’ dunk tied it at 19, but the Hatters went scoreless for nearly 6½ minutes while the Red Foxes pulled ahead on a 14-0 run and led 43-34 at halftime.

Jones scored 23 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3, Kenny Aninye added 15 points with six assists and Clay Verk had 11 for the Hatters (2-9), which shot 47 percent.