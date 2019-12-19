Marist, BCU look to end skids

Marist (1-7) vs. Bethune-Cookman (5-7)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist looks to end its seven-game losing streak as it faces Bethune-Cookman, who has dropped its last five. Marist has lost seven in a row, while Bethune-Cookman has dropped its last five.

TEAM LEADERS: Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope has averaged 12.4 points and 11.4 rebounds while Isaiah Bailey has put up 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Red Foxes, Michael Cubbage has averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Matt Turner has put up 9.4 points.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 15 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 47.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Bethune-Cookman is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 5-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: Marist has lost its last three road games, scoring 52 points, while allowing 61.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 71.9 points per game. The Wildcats have put up only 65 points per game over their five-game losing streak, however.