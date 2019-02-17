Marberry carries Lipscomb past Kennesaw State 83-67

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Rob Marberry had 17 points as Lipscomb got past Kennesaw State 83-67 on Saturday.

Garrison Mathews had 14 points for Lipscomb (21-5, 12-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its sixth straight road victory. Mathews was only 2-of-9 shooting from the arc but those two makes gave him 317 in his career to become at the Atlantic Sun’s all-time leader, passing Campbell’s Adam Fellers (1998-02). Mathews has made a 3-pointer in 37 straight games.

Michael Buckland added 10 points and five steals. Eli Pepper had 14 rebounds and five assists for the visiting team.

Tyler Hooker had 23 points for the Owls (5-22, 2-10). Bobby Parker added 17 points. Danny Lewis had 10 points.

The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Lipscomb defeated Kennesaw State 86-57 on Jan. 21. Lipscomb plays Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Wednesday. Kennesaw State plays North Alabama at home on Wednesday.