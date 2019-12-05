Manhattan plays Fordham

Manhattan (3-3) vs. Fordham (5-2)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays host to Manhattan in a non-conference matchup. Manhattan fell short in a 65-47 game at Stony Brook on Monday. Fordham is coming off a 66-45 win at home over Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Fordham’s Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.GIFTED GREENE: Tykei Greene has connected on 26.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Fordham is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Rams are 0-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

FLOOR SPACING: Manhattan’s Samir Stewart has attempted 43 3-pointers and connected on 30.2 percent of them, and is 7 of 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 56.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 12th among Division I teams. The Manhattan offense has averaged 63.2 points through six games (ranked 218th, nationally).