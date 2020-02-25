Manhattan looks to end streak vs Marist

Marist (7-18, 6-10) vs. Manhattan (11-14, 7-9)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist looks to extend Manhattan’s conference losing streak to five games. Manhattan’s last MAAC win came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats 65-63 on Feb. 9. Marist easily beat Niagara by 22 in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

SENIOR STUDS: Marist’s Michael Cubbage, Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 20.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Manhattan’s Samir Stewart has attempted 151 3-pointers and connected on 28.5 percent of them, and is 7 for 22 over the last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Foxes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaspers. Manhattan has 36 assists on 65 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Marist has assists on 45 of 69 field goals (65.2 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Manhattan has held opposing teams to only 40.7 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAAC teams. The Jaspers have allowed 45.9 percent from the field over their four-game losing streak, however.