Manhattan faces W. Michigan

Western Michigan (5-5) vs. Manhattan (4-3)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan and Manhattan both look to put winning streaks together . Western Michigan beat Youngstown State by two points at home in its last outing. Manhattan is coming off a 54-53 overtime road win over Fordham in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Western Michigan’s Brandon Johnson, Michael Flowers and B. Artis White have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 21.4 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 66: Western Michigan is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 66 points and 0-5 when scoring 63 points or fewer.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Manhattan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.6 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate among Division I teams. Western Michigan has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.1 percent through 10 games (ranking the Broncos 310th).