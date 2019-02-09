Mallers scores 22 to lift Ball St. past W. Michigan 79-59

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kyle Mallers had a career-high 22 points plus 10 rebounds as Ball State romped past Western Michigan 79-59 on Saturday.

Tayler Persons had 15 points for Ball St. (13-11, 4-7 Mid-American Conference), which broke its four-game home losing streak. Brachen Hazen added 11 points. K.J. Walton had 11 points for the home team.

Seth Dugan had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos (6-17, 0-10), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Michael Flowers added 15 points. Josh Davis had 14 points.

Ball State faces Akron at home next Saturday. Western Michigan plays Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.