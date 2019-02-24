Maitland, Pope team to lead Bethune-Cookman to victory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Maitland and Cletrell Pope scored 20 points each and Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 67-54 on Saturday.

Maitland added seven assists and four steals while Pope grabbed 12 rebounds for his 19th double-double this season. The Wildcats (13-15, 8-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 28-24 at halftime then shot 50 percent in the second half in outscoring the Rattlers (11-18, 8-6) by nine.

Justin Ravenel scored 19 points for Florida A&M, making 4 of 8 from the arc and contributing four steals.

Bethune-Cookman outscored the Rattlers 24-11 off turnovers and 32-14 in the paint in posting their 10th victory in a row over Florida A&M.

The Wildcats took the lead for good on a tip-in by Pope with 15:54 remaining.

—-

