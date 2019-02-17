Maitland carries Bethune-Cookman past SC State 98-73

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Malik Maitland had 29 points, tying his career high, as Bethune-Cookman routed South Carolina State 98-73 on Saturday. Cletrell Pope added 26 points for the Wildcats. Pope also had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Shawntrez Davis had 13 points for Bethune-Cookman (12-14, 7-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Houston Smith added 12 points and six rebounds.

Damni Applewhite had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-21, 4-7). Lavar Harewood added 14 points. Janai Raynor-Powell had 12 points.

Bethune-Cookman matches up against Savannah State on the road on Monday. South Carolina State faces Florida A&M at home on Monday.