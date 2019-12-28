Maine takes on Hawaii

Maine (3-9) vs. Hawaii (8-5)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Hawaii look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of tough losses in their last game. Hawaii lost 70-53 at home to Georgia Tech on Wednesday, while Maine fell 74-53 at UMass on Dec. 12.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Maine’s Andrew Fleming, Nedeljko Prijovic and Sergio El Darwich have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 67 percent of all Black Bears points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Fleming has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Maine field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Maine is 0-7 when it allows at least 67 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

PERFECT WHEN: Hawaii is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Rainbow Warriors are 2-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big West teams. The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 18.1 free throws per game this season and 21.7 per game over their last three games.