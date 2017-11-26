Maine hits 14 3s in 78-72 win over Quinnipiac (Nov 26, 2017)

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) Vernon Lowndes Jr. scored 20 points with five 3-pointers and Maine made 14 of 23 3s to beat Quinnipiac 78-72 on Sunday for its first win of the season.

Maine’s school record is 16 3-pointers, set three times and reached most recently against Longwood on Nov. 25, 2015.

Aaron Calixte scored 18 points and hit two of Maine’s five 3-pointers in their opening 21-5 run. Seven Maine players hit a 3 in the first half on 71.4 percent shooting and the Black Bears (1-5) led 46-23 at halftime.

Danny Evans added 10 for Maine, who shot 52.9 percent from the floor while holding the Bobcats to 35.2 percent and 10 of 33 from behind the arc.

Andrew Robinson scored six straight points and the Bobcats closed to 76-72 with 26 seconds left, but Calixte sealed it with two free throws.

Chaise Daniels scored 24 points with seven rebounds and Robinson had 17 points for Qunnipiac (1-5).