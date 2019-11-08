Maine goes up against Harvard

Maine (1-0) vs. Harvard (1-0)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Harvard both look to put winning streaks together . Maine blew out Merrimack by 20 on Wednesday. Harvard is coming off an 84-27 win over MIT on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Maine went 1-13 against non-conference teams last season. In those 14 games, the Black Bears gave up 74.1 points per game while scoring 60 per contest. Harvard went 7-7 in non-conference play, averaging 70.5 points and allowing 69.9 per game in the process.