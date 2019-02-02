Mackenzie has career-high 31 in Bucknell’s victory

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie scored a career-high 31 points and Bucknell defeated Lafayette, 94-66, on Saturday for the seventh straight time.

Mackenzie was 7-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers and made 14 of 15 free throws for his first 30-point game. Nate Sestina added 22 points, Andrew Funk had 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Bruce Moore grabbed 10 rebounds to go with 11 points.

The Bison (14-8, 8-2) shot over 49 percent in the win that kept them tied with Lehigh atop the Patriot League.

Mackenzie scored 17 points in the first half with his 3-pointer at the 6:35 mark, snapping a tie and beginning a 14-3 run to end the half for a 40-29 lead. The lead remained in double figures.

Alex Petrie scored 16 points, Justin Jaworski 12 and Paulius Zalys 11 for the Leopards (5-16, 2-8), who have lost four straight.