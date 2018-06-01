MAAC moving basketball tournaments to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference is moving its basketball championships to New Jersey.

The conference says Friday that Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall will host the men’s and women’s tournaments from 2020-22. It will mark the first time the tournaments have been played in the Garden State since 2003.

The venue, which seats 10,075, was constructed in 1929 as a convention center and was declared a national historic landmark in 1987.

The Times Union Center in Albany, New York has hosted the event since 2015. During its run in Albany, title games have been on Mondays. Under the new deal, they will be staged on the Saturday of the event.

