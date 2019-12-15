Lyons scores 26 to lead Furman over Winthrop 80-73

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons had 26 points as Furman defeated Winthrop 80-73 on Saturday night.

Clay Mounce had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Furman (10-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Noah Gurley added 15 points and nine rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.

Hunter Hale had 17 points for the Eagles (4-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Chase Claxton added 14 points. Charles Falden had 11 points.

Furman plays Mercer on the road on Friday. Winthrop plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Tuesday.