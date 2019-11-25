Lyons, Furman visit Elon

Furman (5-1) vs. Elon (2-4)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Lyons and Furman will go up against Marcus Sheffield and Elon. The junior Lyons has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Sheffield, a senior, is averaging 17.6 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sheffield is putting up 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Phoenix. Hunter Woods has paired with Sheffield and is accounting for 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Paladins are led by Lyons, who is averaging 17 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Sheffield has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Elon field goals over the last three games. Sheffield has accounted for 23 field goals and five assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Paladins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Phoenix. Elon has 24 assists on 59 field goals (40.7 percent) across its past three contests while Furman has assists on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Furman offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the nation. The Elon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).